Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Up 8.7%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 306,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 354,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Immersion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Immersion alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $196.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $7,591,356.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,341,916 shares of company stock worth $13,618,336. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Immersion by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immersion by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.