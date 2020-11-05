Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $570.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29), with a volume of 117424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($7.03).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 520.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 427.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.08 million and a PE ratio of 51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.