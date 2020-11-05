Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 7.7%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.51. 402,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 375,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Impinj alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $647.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Impinj by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Impinj by 84.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.