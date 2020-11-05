Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INDB. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of INDB opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.2% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 175.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

