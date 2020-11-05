Independent Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €6.10 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) received a €6.10 ($7.18) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.68 ($7.86).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) stock opened at €5.72 ($6.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

