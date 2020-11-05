Independent Research Analysts Give OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) a €59.00 Price Target

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) received a €59.00 ($69.41) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

OSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.81 ($49.18).

FRA:OSR opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.48. OSRAM Licht AG has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

