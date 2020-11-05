(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.35 ($9.82).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

