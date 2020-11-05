(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Barclays

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €8.40 ($9.88) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.35 ($9.82).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.