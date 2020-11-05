(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.50 Price Target at UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.35 ($9.82).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.