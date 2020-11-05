Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several research analysts have commented on INBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 46,161 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $896,908.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.