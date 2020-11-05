InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (IN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.66) by C$0.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$14.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

