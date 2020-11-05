INO COIN (INO) Market Cap Tops $541.53 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $541.53 million and approximately $492,150.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00020254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00027655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01044984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000504 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

