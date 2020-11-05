Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Up 7.3%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.99. 2,024,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,519,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several research firms recently commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after buying an additional 1,282,363 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inseego by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

