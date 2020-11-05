Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Purchases $13,473.18 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,473.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Veritex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.