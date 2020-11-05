Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 3,375,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 993,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,616.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $18,394. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

