Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.35) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.47). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

NYSE INSP opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $12,315,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,714 shares of company stock valued at $38,616,961. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

