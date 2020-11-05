Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $246.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.
PODD has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.06.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $231.43 on Thursday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36.
In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,077,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2,357.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the period.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Further Reading: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.