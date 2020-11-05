Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 8.9%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 452,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 499,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Interface by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 349.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 379,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

