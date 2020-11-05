Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 8.9%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 452,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 499,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Interface by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 349.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 379,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
