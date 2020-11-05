Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.10 ($2.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

