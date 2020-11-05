Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.35 by UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) received a €2.35 ($2.76) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.10 ($2.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

