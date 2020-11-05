inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Trading Up 7.1%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 341,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,219% from the average daily volume of 25,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 51.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

About inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

