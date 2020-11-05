inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Trading Up 7.1%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 341,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,219% from the average daily volume of 25,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 51.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter worth about $35,000.
About inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
