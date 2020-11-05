Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITCI stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

