Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

IONS stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,203 shares of company stock worth $252,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

