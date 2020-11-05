Iron Mountain Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

