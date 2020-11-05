iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Raised by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

