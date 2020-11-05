iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.