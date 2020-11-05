IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. As a group, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

