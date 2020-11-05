J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.50 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share by the grocer on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 199.65 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.51. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.29 ($3.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

