James Ciroli Buys 2,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ciroli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

