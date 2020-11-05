Janus Henderson Group plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.