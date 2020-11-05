Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €123.80 ($145.65) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.64. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

