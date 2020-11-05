Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covanta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Covanta stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 329,540 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth approximately $19,940,000. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its holdings in Covanta by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 127,260 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 10.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 18.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 849,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

