Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CoreSite Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

COR opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,116 shares of company stock valued at $856,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

