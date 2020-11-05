JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

