John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHCS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,152,000.

JHCS opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.