Jonathan Schechter Purchases 25,000 Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Jonathan Schechter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Jonathan Schechter acquired 25,000 shares of Neurotrope stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jonathan Schechter acquired 2,012 shares of Neurotrope stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,213.20.

Neurotrope stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Neurotrope Inc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

