Joules (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Up to $100.20

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.20, but opened at $106.00. Joules shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 79,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

In related news, insider Marc Simon Dench sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £24,490.62 ($31,997.15).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

