JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €25.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

FRA:EVK opened at €21.59 ($25.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.11. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

