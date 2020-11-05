JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.07.

W opened at $270.15 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

