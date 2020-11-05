KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALV. BidaskClub upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $323.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.32. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $279,735.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

