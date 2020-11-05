Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. AXA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,528 shares of company stock valued at $950,069. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

