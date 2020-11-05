Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 1,268 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

