Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

