Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE KMT opened at $27.85 on Monday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.80, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

