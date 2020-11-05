Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.13. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

