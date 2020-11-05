Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.13. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

