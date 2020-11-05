KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

KEY opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 212,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

