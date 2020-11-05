Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

