Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.