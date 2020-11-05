Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

ETR KRN opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -627.71. Krones AG has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.68.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

