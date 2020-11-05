Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €60.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

Krones AG (KRN.F) stock opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.68. Krones AG has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

